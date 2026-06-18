KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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The Wyandotte County District Attorney's Office filed charges Thursday against Oscar Sanchez-Munoz.

Suspect in KCMO shootings now faces charges in Wyandotte County

The 22-year-old is facing two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm. The charges relate to a shooting on June 11 near Seventh Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

A Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesperson said no one was injured in the shooting, but bullets hit a 2014 GMC Sierra with a child and adult inside.

Sanchez-Munoz is still on the loose. He is also wanted as a suspect in a series of shootings in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday.

The FBI office in Kansas City, Missouri, announced Thursday night there is a reward of up to $25,000 available for information that leads to the arrest of Sanchez-Munoz.

KCPD says one person died in the shootings, four others — including a teenager — were injured.

Law enforcement officers conducted standoffs searching for Sanchez-Munoz on two different occasions since Tuesday evening. One happened at a house in Independence and a second one in Kansas City.

He was not arrested.

KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis spoke to Alejandro Berbari, who told her that his Uber driver was hit by gunfire on the way to the FIFA World Cup match Tuesday at Kansas City Stadium.

Passenger talks about Uber vehicle being shot at during KCMO shooting spree

A police spokesperson said the shootings Tuesday in Missouri happened on Interstate 670 near Wyoming Road, twice on Interstate 70 at the Paseo and Prospect Avenue exits, and at Truman Road and Hardesty Avenue and Truman Road and Bennington Avenue.

Police Chief Stacey Graves said in Wednesday news conference that Sanchez-Munoz should be considered armed and dangerous.

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