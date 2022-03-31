Watch
Cass County man charged with assaulting officers during U.S. Capitol insurrection

ClaytonCharges_YellingUnderScaffolding.jpg
U.S. Department of Justice
A screen grab of police body camera footage allegedly depicting Drexel, Missouri, resident Cale Clayton yelling at officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Captiol.
ClaytonCharges_YellingUnderScaffolding.jpg
ClaytonCharges_BodyCam.jpg
ClaytonCharges_UnderneathScaffolding.jpg
ClaytonCharges_GrabbingShield1.jpg
ClaytonCharges_GrabbingShield2.jpg
ClaytonCharges_WithBaton1.jpg
ClaytonCharges_WithBaton2.jpg
ClaytonCharges_FightwithOfficer.jpg
ClaytonCharges_FightwithOfficer2.jpg
ClaytonCharges_FightwithOfficer3.jpg
Posted at 4:40 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 17:53:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man from Drexel, Missouri, located in Cass County, has been charged with assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Cale Clayton, 41, faces charges of "assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, theft of government property, and related offenses," according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Clayton can be seen in video footage and photographs allegedly grabbing police shields, among other things.

READ THE COURT FILING (WARNING: GRAPHIC)

"He also took a police baton that was dropped by a law enforcement officer. While holding the baton, Clayton grabbed yet another officer’s shield. Police attempted to recover the baton from Clayton, and he made contact with his right hand with one of the officers," the release stated. "He also grabbed a police officer’s helmet in another confrontation."

According to court documents, he allegedly shouted that the officers were brainwashed and asked them which side of history they would be on.

ClaytonTranscript.jpg
An edited transcript included in a court filing against Cale Clayton.

