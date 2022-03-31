Cass County man charged with assaulting officers during U.S. Capitol insurrection

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man from Drexel, Missouri, located in Cass County, has been charged with assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Cale Clayton, 41, faces charges of "assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, theft of government property, and related offenses," according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Clayton can be seen in video footage and photographs allegedly grabbing police shields, among other things.

READ THE COURT FILING (WARNING: GRAPHIC)

"He also took a police baton that was dropped by a law enforcement officer. While holding the baton, Clayton grabbed yet another officer’s shield. Police attempted to recover the baton from Clayton, and he made contact with his right hand with one of the officers," the release stated. "He also grabbed a police officer’s helmet in another confrontation."

According to court documents, he allegedly shouted that the officers were brainwashed and asked them which side of history they would be on.

U.S. Department of Justice An edited transcript included in a court filing against Cale Clayton.

