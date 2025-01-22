Cass County Sheriff's Department to build memorial for deputies killed in line of duty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff's Department announced it will build a memorial to department deputies killed in the line of duty.

A news release from the sheriff's department states the black stone memorial will be on the north side of the sheriff's office lawn in Harrisonville.

The memorial also will have a brick walkway.

Three Cass County Sheriff's Department deputies have died in the line of duty.

Two deputies, James Holmes and James Copeland, died Jan. 22, 1866, while trying to arrest a man wanted for murder.

Deputy Kevin Mayse died after vehicle crash during a pursuit on June 12, 1995.

The goal is to have the memorial built by the anniversary of Mayse's death.

Bricks can be bought to help pay for the project at https://www.fundraisingbrick.com/online-orders/ccso/

