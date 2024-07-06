Cass County sheriff's deputies rescued 4 people from a UTV trapped in floodwaters Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff's Department said its Disaster Emergency Response Team rescued four people Thursday night trapped in floodwaters

The rescue happened just after 9 p.m. in Big Creek near Pleasant Hill, according to a sheriff's department news release.

Four people in a UTV were trapped for almost two hours in the floodwaters.

The rescue mission was completed and the four were reunited with family members by 10:45 p.m., according to the news release.

The Pleasant Hill Police Department, Pleasant Hill Fire Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol provided help in rescue operation.

