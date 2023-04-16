Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting in Peculiar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called around 1 a.m. Sunday to a residence in Peculiar, Missouri, on reports of a shooting.

A deceased female was located at the residence, located near the 23700 block of C Highway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies also located a male, who was taken into custody under “suspicious circumstances.”

As of 1:45 p.m. Sunday, he remains in custody.

The department says the suspect is pending formal charges.

