Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating rural Peculiar gun incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a gun incident in rural Peculiar.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office received a report of shots fired in the 23600 block of Hanging Tree Lane.

A male was found laying on the ground with gunshot wounds when deputies arrived.

He was then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

While processing the scene for evidence, a second subject was questioned and released.

This incident is under investigation.

The sheriff’s office said in a release the “exact nature” of the situation is still unknown.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .