Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating rural Peculiar gun incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a gun incident in rural Peculiar.
Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office received a report of shots fired in the 23600 block of Hanging Tree Lane.
A male was found laying on the ground with gunshot wounds when deputies arrived.
He was then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
While processing the scene for evidence, a second subject was questioned and released.
This incident is under investigation.
The sheriff’s office said in a release the “exact nature” of the situation is still unknown.
