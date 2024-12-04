Cat perishes in Grandview house fire Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cat perished in a Grandview house fire early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 13000 block of Fuller Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters encountered smoke and fire showing from the home on arrival.

Crews said the fire reportedly started in the basement.

While a resident attempted to extinguish it with an extinguisher, the fire re-ignited and advanced upstairs.

The resident made it out of the house and was not injured, along with a dog and cat that were rescued, but one cat perished in the fire.

A Grandview Fire Department spokesperson said the basement is a total loss and the upstairs suffered heavy smoke damage.

The cause is under investigation; although, the department said the cause may be electrical.

