Caught on camera: Vandals torch van belonging to Boys & Girls Club in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A van belonging to a chapter of the Boys and Girls Club was torched by vandals early Thursday morning.

Surveillance video captured the incident which occurred at the Thornberry unit of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City.

“You mind starts moving right away," said Jason Roth, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club. "Ok, what gaps do we have to plug immediately? We’re worried about long term later, but what was that van going to be used for today and tomorrow."

The organization located at E. 43rd and Cleveland in east Kansas City serves nearly 200 young people the age of 5 and 18.

Roth said the incident could have a long lasting impact on children.

“It’s not going to leave a kid stranded at least for a couple of weeks, but it may cut down on the number of field trips we’re able to take this spring break," Roth said.

A KCPD spokesperson confirmed a report was filed and the incident is being investigated.

Roth said replacing the van could cost them around $25,000. He said donations will be needed.

“Losing a very important asset like that van does nothing but hurt our kids,"Roth said. "Our communities kids, this neighborhoods kids.”

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD.

