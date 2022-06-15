Cavalry Lutheran in Kansas City evacuated after bomb threat Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cavalry Lutheran Church and School on Wornall Road in Kansas City, Missouri, was evacuated Wednesday morning after a bomb threat was made against the school, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

There were children inside the school for summer activities at the time of evacuation, police say.

The threat was reported around 9:30 a.m. KCPD bomb and arson detectives have cleared the school with assistance from the K9 unit.

The investigation will now be led by KCPD assault squad detectives.

Police say details of the threat or how it was made are not available at this time.

"We obviously take these threats very seriously and our investigators will continue to work with the school administration in regard," KCPD Public Information Officer Donna Drake said.

