KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several agencies, including the Pettis County Fire Department, are monitoring a fire Monday afternoon at the Central Missouri Landfill.

The Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency posted on social media around 4:15 p.m. that some roads have been reopened in the area of the landfill.

The Sedalia Fire Department posted it was also monitoring the landfill and working with the National Weather Service to keep track of any wind gusts.

—