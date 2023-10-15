Chain reaction crash involving 5 cars, 2 pedestrians critically injures 1 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A chain reaction crash late Saturday night involving five cars on U.S. 71 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri, left one person critically injured.

Just before 11 p.m., police say a black Toyota Camry and a Chevrolet Cruz were stopped at a red light on northbound 71 when a Pontiac G6 rear-ended the Chevrolet, pushing it into the Camry.

A northbound Chrysler 300 tried to avoid the crashed vehicles but struck a concrete wall in doing so.

As the drivers of the Pontiac and Chrysler stood outside their crashed vehicles in the highway, a red Toyota Camry, also northbound, struck the Pontiac, sending it into the two drivers-turned pedestrians.

The driver of the Pontiac was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. The other driver-turned-pedestrian was also taken to a nearby hospital, though their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

All other drivers were not injured in the crash.

