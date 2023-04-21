Chaotic scene breaks out during fight at Winnetonka High School; 4 students taken into custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A chaotic scene unfolded at Winnetonka High School during a large fight on Friday afternoon, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

At around 1 p.m., a school resource deputy requested any nearby law enforcement respond to the school to assist with breaking up the fight.

The fight started on the second floor of the school between two students, but later grew to eight teens.

About 40 to 50 other students gathered around to watch the fight.

Staff members were assaulted while trying to break the fight up, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Units from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Kansas City Police Department responded to the scene to help.

Four students were taken into custody, and one student was transported to an area hospital with a minor injuries suffered during the fight.

Shortly after the fight, a school bus struck an unoccupied deputy vehicle that was parked after responding to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if charges need to be filed.

—