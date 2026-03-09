Charges dismissed against man accused of 2024 murder in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Douglas County, Kansas, prosectors have dismissed the case against a man charged in the death of a 51-year-old woman in 2024.

Julius Beasley was facing charges of first-degree murder and interference with a law enforcement officer.

The Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department investigated the homicide of a woman who was found dead Feb. 22, 2024, in her tent in an unsanctioned camp near 100 Maple Street in Lawrence.

The victim was 51-year-old Chrystal White, of Lawrence, and Beasley, also of Lawrence, was the person of interest in the case.

A motion to dismiss case or in alternative admit evidence of third party perpetrator and exhibits was filed Feb. 9 with the Douglas County District Court.

On March 2, a motion to dismiss was filed in the case and the order of dismissal was filed later the same day.

It was determined the evidence was ethically insufficient to support a conviction.

