Charges filed against former William Jewell student who made alleged threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former William Jewell student was charged Tuesday in connection with making a threat over the weekend against his former school.

Clay County prosecutors charged Jacob Raczkowski, 25, of St. Joseph, Missouri, with one count of making a terroristic threat.

In a press release Monday , the Liberty Police Department said a person called city communications officers around 9:45 p.m. Saturday and said they planned to “start shooting” at a building on campus.

In response, officers responded to the college, where it was determined the caller “was not on or near campus at that time,” per police.

Authorities notified collegiate leaders, and additional security personnel were stationed on campus.

On Sunday, local law enforcement spotted the suspect, who had then been identified as Raczkowski, outside of a business near 291 Highway and Interstate 35. However, authorities were unable to take him into custody because of his “extremely dangerous driving.”

Later Monday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol became involved when Raczkowski was spotted near Sedalia. Troopers initiated a pursuit and took Raczkowski into custody.

Raczkowski remains in custody at the Lafayette County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office. Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.