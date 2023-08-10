Charges filed in July 13 murder of man in midtown KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man faces murder and other charges in the July 13 shooting death of a man after a confrontation in a midtown KCMO parking lot.

Dynell Jones, age not given, is charged in Jackson County Court with second degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court records.

Jones allegedly shot 47-year-old Juan Zollar in the parking lot of the Office Depot after Zollar got out of a car and said, "I got something for you," according to a court document.

A woman driving the vehicle Zollar got out of yelled at him that someone had a gun, the court document states.

Zollar got into the vehicle and was hit by gunfire.

The woman sped north on Main Street and flagged down police officers at East 31st Street, according to the court document.

Zollar died a short time later at a hospital.

