Charges filed in the June 23 murder of a 16-year-old boy in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is charged in Wyandotte County Court in the June 23 murder of a 16-year-old boy in Kansas City, Kansas.

JaMarcus D. Lane, Jr. was shot to death in the 3100 block of West Barker Circle.

The person charged in the case is a juvenile and is in the Wyandotte County Juvenile Detention Center, according to a KCK police department news release.

He is charged with second degree intentional murder.

No word on what led to the shooting.

This was the 11th homicide of the year in KCK.

There were 21 homicides as of June 30 last year in KCK.

