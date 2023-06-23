Kansas City, Kansas, Police investigate shooting death of male teen Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating the death of a teenager who was found shot to death Friday afternoon.

According to police,officers were dispatch at about 2:40 p.m. on the report of a shooting in the 3100 block of West Barker Circle.

Officers found the male victim inside the house shot to death.

Police have not released the victim’s name or any other details about the homicide.

The department’s Major Case Unit is investigating.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.