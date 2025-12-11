Charges upgraded against man who attacked 85-year-old Olathe woman with hammer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is now facing attempted first-degree murder charges in connection with an attack last month on an 85-year-old woman.

Olathe police were called around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30, regarding a disturbance involving a blunt-force object at the Olathe Pointe Shopping Center near W. 119th Street and Black Bob Road.

Police arrived and found the 85-year-old victim suffering from serious injuries after she was attacked by a suspect armed with a hammer.

On Dec. 3, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged Christopher A. Brewer, 50, with aggravated battery, knowingly causing great bodily harm or disfigurement.

A week later, on Dec. 3, the district attorney’s office upgraded Brewer’s charges to attempted first-degree murder.

Brewer appeared before a Johnson County District Court judge on Thursday, where his bond was modified upward from $35,000 to $100,000.

As part of Thursday’s hearing, the judge ordered a check of Brewer’s criminal history as well as a competency evaluation.

The judge set the next hearing for 9 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2026.

Brewer remained in custody Thursday afternoon at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.

