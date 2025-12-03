Man charged in hammer attack that seriously injured 85-year-old woman

OLATHE, Kan. — A 50-year-old man is charged in a hammer attack that seriously injured an 85-year-old woman.

Johnson County prosecutors charged Christopher A. Brewer with aggravated battery, knowingly causing great bodily harm or disfigurement.

Olathe police were sent around 12:30 p.m. Sunday to the Olathe Pointe shopping center near West 119th Street and Blackbob Road on a disturbance that involved a blunt object.

The injured woman was taken to a hospital, and Olathe police arrested Brewer at the scene.

