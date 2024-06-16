Chiefs defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs arrested Sunday in Alabama

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs was arrested Sunday in Alabama, per Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Buggs was booked into jail on a second-degree domestic violence/burglary charge.

His bond was set at $5,000.

At the end of May, Buggs faced animal cruelty charges, which he “vehemently” denied.

Court documents alleged two dogs were found malnourished and neglected at his Tuscaloosa home, which he claimed he moved out of around March 19.

RELATED | Chiefs reserve DL Isaiah Buggs faces animal cruelty allegations in Alabama

Buggs turned himself in Thursday, May 30, at Tuscaloosa County Jail on the animal cruelty charges. He was later released on a $600 bond.

A Chiefs spokesperson said the team was aware of that situation. However, they declined to comment.

KSHB 41 has reached out to the team for a comment on Buggs’ arrest Sunday. This story will be updated if a response is received.

—