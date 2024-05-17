Chiefs’ offensive linemen Wanya Morris, Chukwuebuka Godrick charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs offensive linemen Wanya Morris, 23, and Chukwuebuka Godrick, 23, were charged Friday with misdemeanor marijuana possession in Johnson County, Kansas.

Court records show the pair were arrested late Thursday night by a Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy and taken into custody a short time later. The pair were booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center just before 2 a.m. Friday.

Both players made a video appearance before a Johnson County judge Friday afternoon before both posted $2,500 bond and were released just after 4 p.m. Friday.

The pair are slated to make their next court appearance on May 23.

Morris and Godrick are entering their second seasons with the club.

The Chiefs drafted Morris in the 3rd round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of the University of Oklahoma.

Godrick came to the team as part o the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

A team spokesperson said the club was aware of the charges but said the club would not have any additional comment.

—

