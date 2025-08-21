Chiefs President Mark Donovan discusses 2024 gunfire strike at team training facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan fielded questions Thursday after details emerged Wednesday of gunfire that struck the offices of head coach Andy Reid in May 2024 at the team’s training facility.

According to an incident report obtained by KSHB 41 News, Kansas City, Missouri, police were called to the training facility just after midnight on May 4, 2024.

A KCPD police spokesperson said that when officers arrived, they were told by building security that someone inside the building had alerted them to hearing a noise and observed a bullet hole in a window of an office at the facility.

No one was struck by the gunfire. Police say they continue to investigate the aggravated assault.

No charges or arrests were made in the case.

In Wednesday’s report in the Kansas City Star, sports columnist Sam McDowell cited sources indicating the office that was struck belonged to Andy Reid, who was present at the time the gunfire rang out.

Police told KSHB 41 News Wednesday they do not have any indication that Reid or the team was specifically targeted by the gunfire.

Donovan told reporters Thursday that, following the incident, the club met with various experts, including those from the NFL, to determine next steps. Donovan declined to provide details of any specific security changes following the incident, citing advice from security experts.

Donovan also declined to provide any additional information on how close Reid might have been to the gunfire that struck his office.

