Chiefs' Willie Gay Jr. arrested, charged in Johnson County for alleged criminal damage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested late Wednesday night in Overland Park.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s booking log, Gay, 23, was arrested by Overland Park Police around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and was booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center by 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office told KSHB 41 that Gay remained in custody as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Court documents confirmed his employer is the NFL.

Documents indicate that Gay was arrested for alleged criminal damage of less than $1,000, a class B non-person misdemeanor.

According to police, the damaged property included a vacuum, cell phone screen protector, wall and trim around a door frame and a humidifier. The damage occurred at an apartment complex near West 81st Street and Grant Street in Overland Park.

Gay was formally charged shortly before 9 a.m.

His arraignment is set for Thursday afternoon.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the Kansas City Chiefs for comment and will update this story if one is received. A comment from Gay's agent is also pending.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

