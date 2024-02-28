‘ChiefsAholic’ pleads guilty for role in bank robberies, money laundering

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Xaviar Michael Babudar, better known among Chiefs fans as “ChiefsAholic,” pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection to bank robbery and money laundering charges.

Babudar, 29, pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines. Wednesday’s plea also included a guilty plea to a bank robbery case out of Oklahoma.

As part of the agreement, Babudar must bay $523,675 in restitution and foresight an autographed painting of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

A sentencing hearing is set for July 10, 2024. Babudar faces up to 50 years in federal prison on the charges. Wednesday’s plea includes both parties agreeing that the sentences run concurrent to each other.

Babudar admitted to 11 bank robberies across seven states as part of his plea.

U.S. Department of Justice Court filing

LINK | Charges against ChiefsAholic detail bets placed on Chiefs winning Super Bowl

“His violent crime spree across the Midwest and beyond traumatized bank employees and victimized financial institutions in seven states,” U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said in a press release. “The defend tried to conceal hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen cash by using it to gamble online and at casinos, but the odds caught up with him.”

At the same time of his crime spree, Babudar earned his reputation as a Chiefs super fan by attending games dressed as a wolf in Chiefs clothing.

"While Babudar garnered significant national attention, his criminal actions were reckless - intimidating and victimizing bank employees and the institutions themselves," FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen A. Cyrus said in the release. "Significant law enforcement resources were utilized across multiple sates to locate and arrest Babudar."

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.