Child, 2 adults identified as victims of fatal Weatherby fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The DeKalb County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office identified the victims of the Nov. 20 fatal fire in Weatherby as a child and two adults.

Crews were called to a mobile home fire last Thursday at 190 N. North Street.

Upon arrival, three deceased victims were located inside.

The sheriff’s office identified the three as Millie Ann Krebs, 8, Mary Catherine Justus, 36, and Christopher “Malaki” Evans, 26.

Evans was Justus’ boyfriend.

The sheriff’s office said the results of the autopsies of the victims have not yet been completed.

As the investigation into the fire continues, anyone with information is urged to contact Capt. Michael Marvin at 816-449-5802.

Weatherby is located about 70 miles northeast of Kansas City.

—

