Child, 5, seriously injured after man accidentally shoots gun in Sedalia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 5-year-old child was injured after a man accidentally shot a gun in Sedalia, Missouri, on Friday afternoon.

According to the Sedalia Police Department, officers responded to the 1600 block of w 9th street on reports that a child had been shot.

The parents of the child transported them to the Bothwell Regional Health Center.

After initially being treated at the Bothwell Hospital, the child was transported to Kansas City by helicopter to be treated for serious injuries.

An investigation found that the man, identified as Byron A. Guider, 36, accidentally discharged the gun.

Investigators arrested Guider and will request he be charged with endangering the welfare of a child, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

