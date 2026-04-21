KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A child who was injured in an apartment fire early Saturday morning has died, the Overland Park Fire Department said Tuesday.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, firefighters from Overland Park, Shawnee and Lenexa responded to the fire at the Sheridan Ridge Apartments at 83rd and Farley Street.

An OPFD spokesperson said Saturday that while firefighters worked to rescue two people from the roof of the two-story building, another crew was inside the building and was able to bring two additional people out of the burning building through a window.

A fifth patient was located on the ground outside the building.

Three children and one adult were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The other victim, an adult, was hospitalized in stable condition.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in 15 minutes and contained it to the apartment unit where the fire started.

A spokesperson said Tuesday the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Child dies from injuries in Saturday morning fire in Overland Park

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