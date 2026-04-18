Two adults, three children rescued from overnight Overland Park apartment fire

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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Firefighters from Overland Park, Lenexa and Shawnee Fire Departments rescued a family from a fire Saturday morning at the Sheridan Ridge Apartments near 83rd and Farley St.

Around 3 a.m., crews on scene discovered smoke and fire coming from the apartment building with victims on the roof. They located two additional victims in a second-story bathroom and brought them out through a window.

An additional victim was found on the ground outside of the building.

One adult and three children were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to the department's Facebook page.

Another adult was transported in stable condition.

The fire was contained to the unit of origin in 15 minutes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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