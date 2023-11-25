Amber Alert canceled, child found safe after being abducted at gunpoint by 2 suspects in Fort Riley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 3-year-old girl was found safe after allegedly being abducted by a man and woman at gunpoint in Fort Riley, Kansas, authorities said.
Paisley Grace Thompson was taken about 2 p.m from her mother at a home located at Fort Riley.
Authorities issued an Amber Alert, notified the public roughly at 5:16 p.m., and said Thompson was in imminent danger.
Thompson was later safely located about 5:40 p.m. in Butler County, Kansas.
Authorities were searching for two suspects — Jordan Thompson and Melanie Allison — in connection to the abduction.
Below is a picture of the suspects:
Police said the pair are likely driving a bright, orange 2015 BMW X1 with Kansas tags 769-RXZ.
