KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A child died in a shooting Wednesday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

The shooting unfolded in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue at around 6:16 p.m, according to a KCKPD spokesperson.

The boy was transported to an area hospital and died a short time later. The boy's age wasn't immediately available.

Police said the child was outside of a home in the area with an adult when the shooting unfolded.

