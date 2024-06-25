Child pornographer sentenced to 16 years in prison without parole

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who admitted to producing child pornography will spend the next 16 years in federal prison without the chance for parole.

Jackie M. Hill, 39, pleaded guilty in January 2024 to producing child pornography with a nine-year-old victim, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri.

Hill posted three child pornography images on Feb. 2, 2022, on a website used for child pornography.

Two of the images were of the nine-year-old child, according to the news release.

FBI agents found a desktop computer, thumb drive and cell phone with thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

After he finishes his prison sentence, Hill will have to register as a sex offender.

—