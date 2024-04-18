Child under 10 critically wounded in Wednesday night shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A boy under 10 was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday night near East 33rd Street and Bales Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said officers were in the area on a call and heard numerous gunshots near their location.

The officers found a boy lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the gunshots fired in the area of East 33rd Street and Bales Avenue struck the child.

This is the second shooting involving a child in less than 24 hours in KCMO.

A 5-year-old child died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday night at a house near Interstate 435 and Eastwood Trafficway.

