Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chrysler involved in street race rams into vehicle, leaving 2 dead in south KCMO

KCPD car
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
KCPD car
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two unsuspecting victims died Monday in a crash that stemmed from a street race in south Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

At about 10:25 a.m., police responded to Carondelet Drive and Wornall Road on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation found a black Chrysler 300 and a silver Dodge Charger had been street racing southbound from 99th Street, police said.

While the race ensued, a silver Honda HRV was making a left turn onto Carondolet from Wornall.

The Chrysler rammed into the HRV as it was turning.

A driver and passenger in the HRV died as a result of injuries from the crash.

The driver of the Chrysler was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone