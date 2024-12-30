Chrysler involved in street race rams into vehicle, leaving 2 dead in south KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two unsuspecting victims died Monday in a crash that stemmed from a street race in south Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

At about 10:25 a.m., police responded to Carondelet Drive and Wornall Road on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation found a black Chrysler 300 and a silver Dodge Charger had been street racing southbound from 99th Street, police said.

While the race ensued, a silver Honda HRV was making a left turn onto Carondolet from Wornall.

The Chrysler rammed into the HRV as it was turning.

A driver and passenger in the HRV died as a result of injuries from the crash.

The driver of the Chrysler was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

