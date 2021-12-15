Civil suit filed against 4 Kansas City-area Proud Boys in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four men from the Kansas City area who are a part of the Proud Boys organization are among those facing a set of new legal issues for their alleged role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Louis Enrique Colon of Blue Springs, Missouri, William Chrestman and Christopher Kuehne, both of Olathe, and Ryan Ashlock of Gardner, Kansas, were all named in the suit.

All four face five allegations in the filing. The allegations include two counts of conspiracy, one count of assault, one county of battery and one count intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The suit accuses the men of "conspiring to terrorize the District by planning, promoting, and participating in the violent Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol."

According to court documents Colon, Chrestman and Kuehne are accused of overwhelming Capitol police and breaching the outermost barricade that was meant to protect officers.

In the complaint, photos show Chrestman allegedly carrying a wooden axe.

Court documents also show that moments later, Chrestman threatens an officer and said "You shoot and I’ll take your ****** ass out!”

All four men from the Kansas City area were previously charged criminally for their roles in the riot.