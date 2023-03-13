Clay, Clinton County sheriff's offices report police impersonator conducting 'traffic stops'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay and Clinton counties have reported multiple instances of an unknown suspect or suspects conducting “traffic stops” while impersonating an officer.

A vehicle reportedly made fraudulent traffic stops on Friday, March 10 in Clinton County. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that law enforcement was not conducting traffic stops in the reported area, with one instance on Missouri Highway 116 and the other on Interstate 35 around the exit 40 area.

Clinton County deputies made an original report of an unknown suspect using a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee with emergency vehicle lights on its dashboard to conduct traffic stops. As of Monday, reports of similar incidents are happening with a vehicle that matches that description in Clay County, according to officials.

A passing-by motorcyclist reported seeing the Jeep conducting a traffic stop on I-35 at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. It is unknown who was stopped.

Clinton County also reported a dark-colored Ford Explorer as a suspected vehicle.

According to the Clinton County sheriff, the Ford Explorer was accelerating to catch up with vehicles, backing off and then doing a u-turn, before chasing after other vehicles. No one reported being stopped by the Ford Explorer.

It is unknown whether multiple vehicles are being used or if there are multiple suspects, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office .

No one has been asked to exit their vehicle and there are no reports of guns being present during either incident.

Dekalb County also reported a possible impersonator in mid-February, who was described as a 6-foot white male with an average build in his mid-30s. This suspect was wearing a gray/tan uniform that read “COUNTY DEPUTY/SHERIFF” on the front while conducting traffic stops, which began in the Fairport and northern Maysville areas.

The vehicle used in the Dekalb County incident was described as an unmarked gray/silver Denali SUV with emergency vehicle lights on the dashboard and civilian license plates. The suspected impersonator was not wearing a name tag or vest, and he did not identify what agency he works for.

Deputies in Clinton County and surrounding agencies have increased their patrol presence.

If you are pulled over by an unmarked car, slow down, turn on your flashing hazard lights and proceed to a safe, well-lit and populated area. Call 911 and verify that the person attempting the traffic stop is law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 816-539-2156.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .