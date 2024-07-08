Clay County asks for public’s help to locate missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 53-year-old man.

David M. Willman has not been seen or heard from since July 1, his family told the sheriff’s office.

Willman is from the Liberty/Kearney area.

His 2006 black Ford Fusion, with Missouri license plate XK2 C5K, was spotted in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 6, in the Westport area. However, investigators were unable to determine who was inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Willman is around 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue Detroit Lions t-shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information on Willman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 816-407-3700.

