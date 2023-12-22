Clay County deputies say body found Friday in Rocky Hollow Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after the body of a male was located in a park Friday morning.

A spokesperson said Clay County Parks and Recreation workers spotted the body in Rocky Hollow Park just northwest of Excelsior Springs and reported it to emergency dispatch.

The identification and circumstances of surrounding the body remained under investigation Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.