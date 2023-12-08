Clay County deputies stop man from burning down house with estranged wife inside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An estranged husband is charged in Clay County Court with arson for allegedly setting a house on fire that trapped his wife and her elderly aunt inside.

Darin R. Thomsen, 48, also is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, first degree assault on a special victim and domestic assault.

Thomsen's wife called 911 early Wednesday morning and said her husband was in her home.

She also said he was not supposed to be there and Thomsen threatened to hurt her, according to a news release from the Clay County Sheriff's Department.

The woman barricaded herself and her aunt inside a bedroom, according to the news release.

Thomsen walked onto the front porch when deputies arrived at the house, but refused to obey their commands.

He went back in the house, but left the door open, the news release states.

Thomsen fought with deputies and kicked one in the leg.

A large dog in the house tried to bite the deputies, but they were able to get him to go into another room, according to the news release.

Firefighters came into the house and knocked down the fire as flames moved up a wall toward the ceiling.

Deputies searched the house and found lighters and other items used to start a fire, according to the news release.

A Clay County judge set Thomsen's bail at $100,00.

He has a bond reduction hearing next week.

