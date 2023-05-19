Clay County jury convicts woman of killing her 2 children in July 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Clay County jury found Jenna Boedecker guilty Friday in the murders of her two children in July 2018.

The jury also found Boedecker guilty of four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, fourth degree domestic assault and property damage in the second degree after a week-long trial.

Boedecker told authorities she and her two daughters fell asleep in her Jeep outside their Clay County home on July 3, 2018.

She woke up on the morning of July 4 to find the children, ages two and eight weeks, unresponsive.

KSHB 41 Investigator Sarah Plake reported in July 2018 court records stated Boekdecker and her husband got into a fight the night before the children's deaths.

The court documents stated Clay County sheriff's deputies got to the house morning of July 4 and found the front door slightly open and the Jeep's windows rolled up.

The jury will be back in court Monday to recommend a sentence for Boedecker to the judge.

Her attorney could ask the court for a sentencing assessment report and that could delay the sentencing for a month or more, according to the Clay County prosecutor's office.

—

