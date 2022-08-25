Clay County jury finds man guilty of murder during a botched marijuana deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Clay County jury found a man guilty of murder for shooting and killing a man during a marijuana deal.

Blade Elliott, 22, killed Trinton Phillips on June 8, 2020, in the 9700 block of North Ash Avenue in KCMO, according to a news release from the Clay County Prosecutor's Office.

Elliott was charged with second degree murder, attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

The news release states Elliott reached for a bag of marijuana in Phillips' car and shot Phillips four times.

Elliott fled, but police found out about conversations between the two men about a marijuana deal.

Police also found the gun used in the murder at Elliott's residence, the release states.

A jury recommended a sentence of 67 years.

A sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 10.

—

