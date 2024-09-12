Clay County jury sentences man to life in prison for killing man by stabbing him 36 times

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Clay County jury sentenced a man to life in prison Thursday after he was convicted of killing his victim by stabbing him 36 times over the victim's request for a space heater.

The jury found Gordon McBeth, 47, guilty Wednesday of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the October 22, 2021, murder of Darryl Gilland.

In addition, the jury also sentenced McBeth to 15 years in prison for his conviction on an armed criminal action charge, according to a news release from the Clay County Prosecutor's Office.

“We argued that the shocking brutality of this murder deserved the maximum sentence, and the jury agreed," Clay County Prosecutor Zach Thompson said in a statement. "Our office is pleased we had the chance to fight for justice in the courtroom and help deliver this verdict for the victim and his family.”

Officers got to the scene in the 6200 block of North Topping Avenue to find McBeth being held at gunpoint after witnesses told police they saw McBeth stab Gilliand, according to a court document.

Gilland asked about getting a space heater for the residence they were renting from McBeth.

“Our Office remains committed to seeking justice for all victims of crime and ensuring that those who commit crimes in Clay County are held accountable.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a bystander pointing a gun at McBeth after witnesses said they saw him stab Gilland, according to a KCPD probable cause statement.

Gilland and his girlfriend had been talking with McBeth about a problem with a heater at a house they rented from Gilland just a week before the murder.

"Darryl messaged the landlord and said ‘Hey can we get a heater it’s been really cold,'" Samantha Puhlman told KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis after the murder.

McBeth said he would come by and was seen on video surveillance driving and parking a red car erratically.

"He starts throwing insulation and plastic and Darryl comes out at this point and I was kind of scared, so I got behind him," Puhlman explained to KSHB reporter Megan Abundis. "The guy said, 'If that’s not good enough, I’ll kill you,' and he pulled out a knife and started stabbing him.”

