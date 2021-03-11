Clay County man, 18, charged in murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Clay County man is facing first degree murder and armed criminal action charges in connection to a Feb. 1, 2021 murder.
On Tuesday, a Clay County Grand Jury indicted Jraud D. Elliot, 18, in connection to the Feb. 1 incident, which left the victim, identified as Kamari Hughes, dead from gunshot wounds.
Elliot appeared before a judge on Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty.
He remains in custody on a $1 million bond pending his next court appearance on March 18.
