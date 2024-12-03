Clay County Sheriff’s Office recovers 54 stolen items from suspected porch pirate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple package thefts over the weekend in Liberty, Smithville and the Northland.

Since the agency posted on Facebook Monday that only one person had filed a report but more were needed to “prosecute the bad guys,” the sheriff’s office said Tuesday it received four other reports — five total.

The sheriff’s office said the reports include those made to municipal departments.

While it is unclear whether the thefts began Friday or Saturday, the sheriff’s office said “very good leads” helped deputies take one person into custody.

The sheriff’s office is still searching for another suspect.

“We served a search warrant at a home in Excelsior Springs last night during which we recovered 54 stolen items,” a Clay County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson shared with KSHB 41.

The sheriff's office encourages anyone living in Clay County who had a package stolen over the weekend to call Sgt. Fahrmeier at 816-407-3280.

