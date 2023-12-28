Clay County Sheriff's Office searches for Gardner woman suspected of murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Gardner, Kansas, woman who is suspected of murdering a man who was found dead on Dec. 22 at Rocky Hollow Park in Washington Township, Missouri.

Elena Delcarmen Flores, 48, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says Flores may also be known as Elena Torres, Elena Flores Garcia or Elena Stores.

She is described as a 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

The sheriff's office asks for the public's assistance in locating Flores and believes she may no longer be in the Kansas City area.

Anyone with information of Flores' whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 816-407-3723 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.