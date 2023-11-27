Clay County Sheriff's Office searches for missing 20-year-old man last seen Nov. 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 20-year-old man.

Zachariah Lundholm was last seen by a friend on Nov. 1 and his truck was found 10 days later in Liberty.

The sheriff's office says Lundholm was living with a friend in Richmond, Missouri.

Lundholm is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He is white with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Cameron Police Department at 816-632-6521 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol's missing person unit at 573-526-6178.

