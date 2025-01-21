Clay County Sheriff’s Office locates 21-year-old who was reported missing

UPDATE, 12 p.m. | The 21-year-old was located and is safe, per the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

"Thanks for helping us look for him," the sheriff's office posted on social media.

EARLIER | The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has requested the public’s help to locate a missing 21-year-old man.

Aiden Page was last seen the evening of Monday, Jan. 13. The sheriff’s office said he was near Claywoods Drive in Liberty and was supposed to be heading to Excelsior Springs. However, he never arrived.

Page’s family said he drives a red Mercury SUV with no license plates and is known to frequent Excelsior Springs and Raymore.

He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has green eyes.

Family members are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 816-407-3700.

