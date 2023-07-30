Clay County Sheriff’s Office seeks information in Sunday fatal hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., deputies were called to the area of NE 120th Street between A Highway and Fishing River Road.

When they arrived, deputies confirmed the vehicle that struck and killed 30-year-old John Paul R. Scheidecker did not stop.

As the sheriff’s office works to reconstruct the scene, they are asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Johnson at 816-407-3723.

