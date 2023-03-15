Clay County to cure all indictments from November 2022 to March 2023 due to grand jury issue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has decided to cure all indictments that were issued from November 2022 to March 2023 due to a technical and procedural issue with the grand jury.

As a result of the error, the prosecuting attorney’s office resubmitted a number of cases Tuesday morning to a new grand jury that has been impaneled by the Clay County Court.

The prosecuting attorney’s office believes that the issue does not present any prejudice or violation of defendants’ constitutional rights.

According to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson, the issue was outside the control of both the Court and the prosecuting attorney’s office.

No new charges have been filed and no changes will be made to defendants’ custody status or bond amounts.

The only change will be defendants’ case numbers and potentially the division in which their case is being heard.

