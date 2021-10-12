Clay County's cutest crime stopper has intercepted over $1M in drug trafficking cash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Csibi, a dog working with the Clay County Sheriff's Office, only needed nine months to intercept over $1 million in cash.

The money was affiliated with drug trafficking, according to a tweet from the office.

"He does it all for the Kong," the office tweeted, referencing the pooch's favorite toy.

Csibi works with Detective Ignatenko to track down the illegal substances.

