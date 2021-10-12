Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Clay County's cutest crime stopper has intercepted over $1M in drug trafficking cash

items.[0].image.alt
generic image
Generic image of cash money
Money.jpg
Posted at 1:06 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 14:06:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Csibi, a dog working with the Clay County Sheriff's Office, only needed nine months to intercept over $1 million in cash.

The money was affiliated with drug trafficking, according to a tweet from the office.

"He does it all for the Kong," the office tweeted, referencing the pooch's favorite toy.

Csibi works with Detective Ignatenko to track down the illegal substances.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage