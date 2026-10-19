Clearwater, Kansas, man arrested for online threats against President Trump

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Clearwater, Kansas, man was arrested over the weekend for making online threats against President Donald Trump before his visit to Wichita.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas filed a criminal complaint on Saturday against Jaden J. Read, 24, for making threats against the president.

Read commented on several news station Facebook posts of articles sharing information about the president’s rally planned in support of Republican Sen. Roger Marshall, who faces Democrat Adam Hamilton in November.

The comments mentioned shooting the president, including Read saying, “… I will myself.”

Read also wrote that he knew where the speech would be given and he had “mapped out roofs around.”

He was taken into custody Saturday and will remain in federal custody until his detention hearing.

U.S. Attorney Ryan A. Kriegshauser says this is an example of how political violence and threats “will not be tolerated.”

“The First Amendment allows for robust disagreement but there are constraints. I caution people to stay within the bounds of constitutionally protected speech,” Kriegshauser said in a news release.

Trump's rally Monday evening is being held at the Heartland Credit Union Arena, which is located just north of Wichita in Park City, Kansas.

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